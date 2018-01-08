15:19
PM instructs to reduce air pollution in Bishkek by HPP

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructed Aibek Kaliev, Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Company, to minimize the emission of ash and particulate pollutants into the atmosphere at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The Department for Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the head of government noted that in these days the residents of the capital rightly complain about the high level of air pollution in Bishkek. The situation must be changed.

Earlier, National Energy Holding Company reported  that new modern smoke cleaning filters are used at Bishkek HPP.
