Cost of biometric ID cards in Kyrgyzstan reduced

The cost of the biometric ID cards in Kyrgyzstan has been reduced. 24.kg news agency was informed by the State Registration Service.

The cost of services for obtaining electronic passports in the normal regime for the first time will be 290 soms. The same amount will cost the exchange of old or unusable document.

Services when changing the name or nationality will cost 320 soms.

For three hours an ID card can be received for 4,000 soms, for 2 working days — for 1,760 soms, for 4 days — for 1,420 soms, for 8 days — for 1,140 soms.

The cost of services for obtaining a regular passport in the ordinary regime for the first time will amount to 530 soms. The exchange will cost 590 soms. When changing the name, the cost of the passport is 630 soms.

Receiving of the passport in urgent order for three hours was estimated at 6,130 soms, for 2 days — 2,940 soms, for 4 days —2,600 soms, for 8 days — 2,410 soms.

Before the start of the free campaign for exchanging the old ID card for a new biometric one (before May 1, 2017), the cost of obtaining the ID card of 2004 sample was 530 soms.