Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won three medals at the Kazakhstan Open International Karate Tournament, which ended in Astana. The President of the Kyokushin Karate Federation of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baatyrbekov informed 24.kg news agency.

About 500 karateka from Kazakhstan , Kyrgyzstan and Russia took part in the competition. National athletes, Munarbek Kudaiberdiev, Asylbek uulu Arslanbek and Aydyn Makhmudov, in different categories won three silver awards.

«Artem Nosarev, who finished fourth, knocked out three opponents and won the prize as the best fighter at the tournament,» Almaz Baatyrbekov said.