Bitcoin to reach Kyrgyzstan. What does Tolkunbek Abdygulov think about this?

«The world switches to bitcoin, and it will come to us. What do you think about it? Or will we continue to work only on national currency?», MP Emil Toktoshev asked today at a parliamentary session a candidate for the post of head of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov.

«The National Bank is fully responsible for the national currency. And for other currencies, the NBKR can’t be liable. As for bitcoin, my personal position is this: every citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic must personally decide whether to use bitcoin or not. Its course rises sharply, and also drops sharply, so everyone should think for himself and make a decision,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.

Emil Toktoshev also asked how long the head of the National Bank Abdygulov will stay. «According to the law, the Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic is elected for seven years. If the deputies and the president support, then I hope to work there for seven years,» the candidate said.

«We also have a responsibility to the voters for our appointments. Therefore, before you are offered another position, think carefully,» the Deputy asked.
