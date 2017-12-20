Dzimidovich: Babanov not founder of NTS television company

Lawyer of Grexton Capital Ltd. Elena Dzimidovich was not let into the building of NTS TV channel. She stated this at a press conference.

According to her, yesterday she was kicked out of the building, and today she was politely asked to leave it. «The bailiffs called me and told to attend the inventory. I have the right to do this. They did not let me in, said that it was private property. I went away. Then I was called back by the court executor, who said that representatives of NTS asked for my letter of attorney. I answered that I would not return, and decided to hold a press conference,» Elena Dzimidovich said.

She also noted that Omurbek Babanov is not the founder of the television company NTS. The founder, according to her, is some Daniyar Myrzaev.

Recall, bailiffs came to the office of the television company, accompanied by police and a representative of Grexton Capital Ltd. Elena Dzimidovich.

This company is registered in the offshore zone and, according to some information, is included in the group of companies of the son of the deposed president Kurmanbek Bakiyev Maxim.