19:45
USD 84.77
EUR 100.58
RUB 1.16
English

Inventory of laws: 95 more documents studied

Some 95 laws have been studied at the meeting of the interdepartmental working group as part of the work on the inventory of legislation of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy and Finance reported.

They are divided into lists of laws that:

  • Require changes
  • Should be declared invalid immediately or after the adoption of new laws,
  • Proposed to be preserved in their current version.

Based on the results of the review, the working group approved distribution of these 95 laws into the lists in order to develop new draft laws in the future.

At least 359 laws are subject to inventory. At the same time, civil society has repeatedly appealed to the President and asked not to study the legislation in a hurry.
link: https://24.kg/english/206341/
views: 117
Print
Related
Civil society asks President to pay attention to haste in inventory of laws
Laws revision: Human rights defenders not included in working group
Large-scale inventory of municipal land, property to take place in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to conduct forests’ inventory
Inventory of energy sector assets planned to be completed by October
First Deputy Prime Minister reports on management of state enterprises
State Property Management Fund to inventory energy companies’ property
Inventory of NTS TV channel property completed
Dzimidovich: Babanov not founder of NTS television company
Situation around NTS. Reason for inventory of property
Popular
Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi
7 September, Tuesday
18:31
Inventory of laws: 95 more documents studied Inventory of laws: 95 more documents studied
18:10
Fast food outlet burns down in Bishkek
17:59
At least 66.1 billion soms in taxes collected in Kyrgyzstan in 2021
17:47
At least 165,000 taxpayers have tax arrears in Kyrgyzstan
17:07
Ministry of Investment offered to open representative office in India