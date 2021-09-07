Inventory of laws: 95 more documents studied

Some 95 laws have been studied at the meeting of the interdepartmental working group as part of the work on the inventory of legislation of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy and Finance reported.

They are divided into lists of laws that:

Require changes

Should be declared invalid immediately or after the adoption of new laws,

Proposed to be preserved in their current version.

Based on the results of the review, the working group approved distribution of these 95 laws into the lists in order to develop new draft laws in the future.

At least 359 laws are subject to inventory. At the same time, civil society has repeatedly appealed to the President and asked not to study the legislation in a hurry.