Kyrgyzstanis to have to pay environmental payment at entrance to Tajikistan

Tajikistan introduced an environmental payment for the cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. This was reported by Kaktus.media referring to Batken regional administration.

The innovation is valid from December 15. Now, at the entrance to Tajikistan, transport owners must make payments for pollution of the environment:

- Motorcycle — 62 somoni (about 500 soms);

- Car — 124 somoni (about 1,000 soms);

- Minibuses — 250 somoni (about 2,000 soms);

- Trucks — 300 somoni (about 2,400 soms).

Kyrgyzstanis come to Tajikistan mainly from Batken region, where there are three checkpoints. Transportation across the border was the main type of earnings for private carriers. Previously, drivers entered the neighboring republic unimpeded and without additional fees, now, according to them, new payments severely cut their incomes.

«The drivers appealed to the regional authorities and asked to agree with the Tajik side on reducing tariffs. First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative Alisher Abdrakhmanov said that the issue will be raised,» the press service noted.

In Kyrgyzstan, the so-called environmental payment has been in force since 2013. When entering the republic, drivers must pay from 500 to 2,500 soms, depending on the type of transport.
