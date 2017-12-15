Court upholds foreign travel ban for journalists and ex-deputy

The Oktyabrsky District Court upheld the ban on leaving Kyrgyzstan for ex-deputy, head of «Adilet» Legal Clinic Cholpon Dzhakupova and founders of Zanoza website Naryn Aiyp and Dina Maslova. The former parliament member informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, no grounds were voiced. The measure of restriction of movement was adopted at the time of the trial. The trial completed, but the ban is not lifted. The seizure of property remained in force. The Supreme Court upheld the decisions of the first two instances on November 30 on all claims of the Prosecutor General’s Office to the website, its founders and human rights defender on protection of the honor and dignity of the president.

It should be noted that the lawsuit against Cholpon Dzhakupova, Naryn Aiyp and Dina Maslova was filed in April by Attorney General Indira Dzholdubaeva, demanding 12 million soms of compensation to be recovered in favor of former president Almazbek Atambayev. The Prosecutor General also insisted on banning the defendants from leaving the country until a decision was made. The Oktyabrsky District Court on April 26 passed the ruling, having satisfied the demand of the State Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic . The defendants couldn’t appeal it.

Naryn Aiyp, Dina Maslova and Cholpon Dzhakupova are forbidden to leave the country.