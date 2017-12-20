Freedom of Speech Committee calls for raising money on claims against media

The Committee to Protect Freedom of Speech calls for raising money to pay on the claims of the Kyrgyz Prosecutor General’s Office on the protection of the honor and dignity of the former President Almazbek Atambayev.

The day before, the judge of Oktyabrsky District Court, Kymbat Arkharova, denied the founders of Zanoza.kg Naryn Ayip and Dina Maslova and the head of Adilet Legal Clinic Cholpon Dzhakupova in granting a deferral for the payment of 40 million soms. The Committee for the Protection of Freedom of Speech calls this decision «cruel, illegal, unjustified and politically motivated.»

The Committee calls on journalists, politicians, civil activists to show solidarity against the policy of restricting freedom of speech. It is proposed to organize peaceful marches and raise money to pay the unbearable sum.

The lawsuit against Cholpon Dzhakupova, Naryn Ayip and Dina Maslova was filed in April by Prosecutor General Indira Dzoldubaeva, demanding to recover 12 million soms in favor of President Almazbek Atambayev. The Prosecutor General insisted on banning the defendants from leaving the country.