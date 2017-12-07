World Bank to allocate $ 450,000 grant to Kyrgyzstan

The World Bank will allocate to Kyrgyzstan a grant of $ 450,000 to implement the action plan on open data. The Parliament approved ratification of the document in three readings today.

This amount from the Trust Fund is provided to assist the Kyrgyz government in building statistical capacity.

According to the background statement, the grant will create a solid foundation for the successful implementation of the Digital CASA project. Kyrgyzstan .

It involves the development of four major components: telecommunications infrastructure, digital platforms and smart solutions, favorable environment for the digital economy and program management.

Within the second component, measures to create a national open data portal will be taken.