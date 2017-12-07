14:57
President approves Askarbek Shadiev as First Vice Prime Minister

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which Askarbek Alimbaevich Shadiev was appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. Information Policy Department of the President’s Office reported.

His candidacy was discussed by the deputies the day before.

Recall, Askarbek Shadiev is the deputy from Bir Bol faction. He is the first parliament member who retains his deputy mandate in the transition to the civil service. This is now allowed by the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, part of the amendments to which entered into force on December 1.

The First Vice Prime Minister will supervise the fuel and energy complex. In 2010-2012, Askarbek Shadiev headed the Ministry of Energy.
