SCNS of Kyrgyzstan asks U.S. Embassy to assist in search for Askarbek Shadiev

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) appealed to the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan with a request to assist in search for the ex-deputy of Parliament Askarbek Shadiev. Press center of the state committee reported.

Earlier, a criminal case was initiated against Shadiev under the Article «Money laundering on a large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The court applied a preventive measure in the form of detention in absentia against the suspect. He was put on the international wanted list by Interpol.

Askarbek Shadiev fled the country in June 2018, crossing the border with Tajikistan. In Khujand, he showed his diplomatic passport and boarded the plane. The State Committee for National Security put him on the international wanted list. The politician fled after a criminal case was opened against him for embezzlement of $ 30,000. The funds were allocated for awarding the Chingiz Aitmatov Prize. In November 2018, he was deprived of his depity seat. He was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property in June 2020.
