12:15
-6
USD 69.75
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.18
English

First Vice Prime Minister to be paid half as much as MP

The First Vice Prime Minister will receive half as much as the deputy of the Parliament. Askarbek Shadiev will have only a government salary.

As the government told 24.kg news agency, the salary of the first vice prime minister is about 40,000 soms. Earlier, the deputies of the Parliament asked what salary Askarbek Shadiev will receive. The salary of the deputy will not be preserved.

According to his income declaration for 2016, the deputy received 889,685 soms at his main place of work. Consequently, every month he earned about 74,000 soms.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
President approves Askarbek Shadiev as First Vice Prime Minister
First deputy-official appeared in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan takes 122nd place in world ranking of average salaries
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be raised
Foster families get salary of 6,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Russian employers owe 30 million rubles to Kyrgyz citizens in 2017
Salaries for teachers not to be raised in 2017
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan