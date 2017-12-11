First Vice Prime Minister to be paid half as much as MP

The First Vice Prime Minister will receive half as much as the deputy of the Parliament. Askarbek Shadiev will have only a government salary.

As the government told 24.kg news agency, the salary of the first vice prime minister is about 40,000 soms. Earlier, the deputies of the Parliament asked what salary Askarbek Shadiev will receive. The salary of the deputy will not be preserved.

According to his income declaration for 2016, the deputy received 889,685 soms at his main place of work. Consequently, every month he earned about 74,000 soms.