Spouse of escaped Shadiev suspected of money laundering

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan is investigating a criminal case on suspicion of Asel Shadieva (spouse of the runaway ex-deputy of the Parliament Askarbek Shadiev. — Note of 24.kg news agency) of money laundering committed in collusion with individuals.

According to the state committee, it was found out that from 2010 to 2017, Askarbek Shadiev registered his wife Asel Shadieva as owner of property to hide its criminal source of origin.

The assets actually owned by them and their income significantly exceed the amounts listed in the Single Tax Return.

«The materials collected within the case say about Asel Shadieva’s complicity in committing the crime, in particular, laundering of criminal proceeds, a legal assessment was given in accordance with her actions,» the state committee said.

The SCNS clarifies that criminal proceedings are carried out on the basis of equal rights and adversarial treatment of the parties, and believes that it would be reasonable, if Asel Shadieva provides evidence in the established order and give relevant explanations on the merits of the case, as required by the criminal procedure law.

Askarbek Shadiev left the republic in June 2018, crossing the border with Tajikistan. He showed a diplomatic passport in Khujand, and boarded a plane. The SCNS put him on the international wanted list. The politician fled after a criminal case was opened against him for appropriation of $ 30,000. The funds were allocated for awarding the Chingiz Aitmatov Prize. Askarbek Shadiev was charged in absentia with abuse of power.

In November, by decision of Bir Bol faction, he was deprived of his deputy seat. In December, the court sentenced the former official to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.