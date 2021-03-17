14:34
USD 84.80
EUR 101.14
RUB 1.16
English

U.S. Embassy comments on extradition of Askarbek Shadiev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reproached the United States for pursuing a policy of double standards towards those suspected of committing crimes on the territory of Kyrgyzstan in an interview with Azattyk.

Related news
Japarov about Kolbaev’s case: U.S. is pursuing double standard policy
The U.S. Embassy Spokesperson Nolen Johnson, answering questions of a journalist from 24.kg news agency, said the United States is committed to working with Kyrgyz law enforcement to investigate and prosecute organized crime figures Kamchybek Kolbaev and Raimbek Matraimov.

«The $5 million reward for Kolbaev and the Magnitsky sanctions against Matraimov and his assets are proof of this commitment. The U.S. FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and U.S. Treasury Department met with the Prosecutor General’s Office, the GKNB, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 9 to discuss cooperation on Kolbaev and Matraimov. We await a response from the Kyrgyz side to continue this cooperation,» he noted.

Nolen Johnson added that the United States does not extradite the former first deputy prime minister Askarbek Shadiev, suspected of economic crimes, because it does not have an extradition treaty with the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Ambassador Lu met with GKNB Chairman Tashiev on March 1 to discuss Shadiev’s case. Ambassador Lu discussed with the Chairman the next steps needed for cooperation in this case. The United States is committed to anti-corruption and rule of law cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic to include cooperation on individuals and assets in the United States. The return of $4.5 million of corrupt money of Maksim Bakiev in 2019 is proof of that commitment,» Nolen Johnson informed.

Earlier the United States expressed concern about the release of Kamchy Kolbaev from custody.

The Bishkek City Court released the crime boss on his own recognizance not to leave the city on March 2. The State Committee for National Security explained that the measure of restraint was changed for Kamchi Kolbaev because the relatives of the suspect had transferred 49.6 million soms to the deposit account.

Kamchi Kolbaev was detained on October 21. He was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Creation of criminal organization or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, the crime lord was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/186769/
views: 129
Print
Related
U.S. praises repatriation of 79 Kyrgyz children from Iraq
2020 named deadliest year in U.S. history due to COVID-19
USA donates medical beds to National Phthisiology Center of Kyrgyzstan
USA deeply concerned by release of crime boss Kamchybek Kolbaev
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan asks U.S. Embassy to assist in search for Askarbek Shadiev
US welcomes investigation and arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov
Donald Lu: Profession of journalist dangerous in Bishkek and in Washington
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Russia and USA to be replaced
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
Kyrgyzstan congratulates Joe Biden on taking office as U.S. President
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
17 March, Wednesday
14:20
COVID-19: Quarantine measures toughened in Almaty and Almaty region COVID-19: Quarantine measures toughened in Almaty and A...
14:07
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14:03
640 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95 - in serious condition
13:59
55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,045 in total
13:27
U.S. Embassy comments on extradition of Askarbek Shadiev