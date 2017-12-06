16:43
-1
USD 69.74
EUR 82.63
RUB 1.19
English

Kyrgyzstan introduces tax benefits for large investors

The Kyrgyz government introduces tax benefits for large investors. Vice Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov said this at the Bishkek Investment Forum.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers will introduce a stabilization regime for foreign investors investing at least $ 3 million in the Kyrgyz economy within three years.

The regime will allow the investor to enjoy tax preferences for 10 years regardless of changes in tax legislation.

The Vice Prime Minister also noted that the threshold amount of investments for obtaining an investment visa has been reduced from $ 500,000 to $ 145,000, a new category of visas has been introduced allowing the members of the investor’s family to obtain a visa without hindrance.

Most of the foreign capital is invested in manufacturing, financial intermediation and insurance, as well as in professional, scientific and technical activities.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
Parliament to solve issue of transferring Kyrgyz airports to foreign investors
Almazbek Atambayev meets with representatives of biggest American companies
Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan should become a paradise for business, for investors
Kyrgyzstan leads among CIS countries on protection of investors
Liglass Trading. Chronicle of scandal
Almaz Alimbekov about investors interested in loss-making Makmal
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway