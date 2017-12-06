Kyrgyzstan introduces tax benefits for large investors

The Kyrgyz government introduces tax benefits for large investors. Vice Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov said this at the Bishkek Investment Forum.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers will introduce a stabilization regime for foreign investors investing at least $ 3 million in the Kyrgyz economy within three years.

The regime will allow the investor to enjoy tax preferences for 10 years regardless of changes in tax legislation.

The Vice Prime Minister also noted that the threshold amount of investments for obtaining an investment visa has been reduced from $ 500,000 to $ 145,000, a new category of visas has been introduced allowing the members of the investor’s family to obtain a visa without hindrance.

Most of the foreign capital is invested in manufacturing, financial intermediation and insurance, as well as in professional, scientific and technical activities.