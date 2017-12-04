18:05
Ethnic town planned to be build near Sulaiman-Too

The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Sultan Zhumagulov said about the possibility of building an ethnic town near Sulaiman-Too, having examined the surroundings of the mountain and the objects of the historical and architectural complex in Osh. This was reported by the press service of the ministry.

As the head of the Ministry of Culture noted, after the construction of the ethnic town, it is also possible to organize an ethnographic bazaar for the sale of souvenirs, products of local artisans.

For the convenience of tourists and for the additional income of the local population, it is necessary to arrange and preserve the original historical appearance of all the streets leading to the sacred mountain, the minister said.

In addition, work to preserve historical buildings in Karakol is under way.

«All this, without a doubt, will attract the attention of tourists. In addition, the saved and restored objects can be used in the filming of movies,» Sultan Zhumagulov stressed.
