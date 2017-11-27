Sooronbai Jeenbekov ready to help all branches of power

«Having sufficient experience, I am ready to help all branches of power to conduct constructive activities,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Ainash Tokbaeva. This was reported by the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office.

According to it, the president noted that all branches of power are responsible for the social and economic development of the country, strengthening peace, harmony, legality and should work together, in a consolidated manner, in the interests of the people and the state.

«Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev has established stability in the country, sparing no effort. The corresponding legislative base has been created, we are only required to work, everyone has to perform his functions clearly. Our task is to develop Kyrgyzstan , improve people’s livelihood, improve the economy, protect national interests, to direct efforts to the fight against corruption in all branches of power,» the president emphasized.

He also stressed that the parliament should provide all-round support to the executive branch, supporting important projects necessary for citizens and states. The government has many projects to improve the life of the population and socio-economic development, which should be continued and successfully completed. The Supreme Court needs, in cooperation with all branches of power, to continue reforming the judicial system in order to establish the rule of law.

The head of state noted that in the near future he intends to hold separate meetings for detailed discussion of priority tasks and directions of each branch of power, the department noted.