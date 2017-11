Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Belarus on a working visit, the Information Policy Department of the Office of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Within the framework of the visit, the head of state will take part in the regular session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on November 30.

«I intend to hold talks with Nursultan Nazarbayev on the sidelines of the summit and discuss the current situation,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said yesterday.