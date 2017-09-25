Prices of coal in Kyrgyzstan

564 fuel bases and coal selling points were opened in Kyrgyzstan . 24.kg news agency was informed in the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.

30 points of coal sales were opened in Chui oblast. Fuel is sold at 3,400-4,100 soms. It should be noted that last year the cost of coal was much lower — 2,700-2,800 soms per ton.

In the Naryn oblast there are 58 fuel bases, coal costs 1,300-3,600 soms. For residents of the Talas oblast, 63 points of coal sales have been opened. Fuel is sold at 3,200-4,200 soms. In Issyk-Kul oblast 62 points of sale organized. The coal is sold for 2,800-5,500 soms.

In Bishkek, as well as last year, there are 8 fuel bases. The price of coal also didn’t change — 4,000-4,100 soms.

In total, 343 fuel bases opened in the south of the republic. In Jalal-Abad oblast, coal is sold for 2,500-5,500 soms, in Osh — 3,500-5,000 soms, in Batken — 1,000-6,000 soms.