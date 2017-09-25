12:33
Prices of coal in Kyrgyzstan

564 fuel bases and coal selling points were opened in Kyrgyzstan24.kg news agency was informed in the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.

30 points of coal sales were opened in Chui oblast. Fuel is sold at 3,400-4,100 soms. It should be noted that last year the cost of coal was much lower — 2,700-2,800 soms per ton.

In the Naryn oblast there are 58 fuel bases, coal costs 1,300-3,600 soms. For residents of the Talas oblast, 63 points of coal sales have been opened. Fuel is sold at 3,200-4,200 soms. In Issyk-Kul oblast 62 points of sale organized. The coal is sold for 2,800-5,500 soms.

In Bishkek, as well as last year, there are 8 fuel bases. The price of coal also didn’t change — 4,000-4,100 soms.

In total, 343 fuel bases opened in the south of the republic. In Jalal-Abad oblast, coal is sold for 2,500-5,500 soms, in Osh — 3,500-5,000 soms, in Batken — 1,000-6,000 soms.

In Osh city there are 15 coal selling points. The cost of fuel is 3,500-4,000 soms per ton.
