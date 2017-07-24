17:37
President: No peaceful settlement of dispute between president and Zanoza.kg

There will be no peaceful settlement of the dispute between the president and Zanoza. Almazbek Atambayev said today at a press conference.

According to him, he does not see an opportunity for this and is sure that one should be held responsible for libel, and journalism should be honest.

«These slanderers dishonor Kyrgyz journalism. Is it my fault that they publish libel? The same was with Azattyk. But the president of Radio Liberty came. He admitted that there were wrong moments, he changed the editorial policy. Right now, lawyers are monitoring the situation," Almazbek Atambayev said.

«Let’s move away from slander. If I do not give this lesson, there will not be any sense. The rest will be afraid, will agree. If someone deliberately slanders, I will punish," the head of state said.

Press conference of the President concluded. Almazbek Atambayev answered journalists' questions for almost 3.5 hours. At the end of the meeting, he asked the media staff not to take offense at his harsh words.
