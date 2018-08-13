15:49
Mayoral Elections. Court not accept lawsuit against Government

The Pervomaisky District Court did not accept the lawsuit of a journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova against the Government, the State Language Commission, Kyrgyztest and the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission on violations of legislation by a candidate for mayor Aziz Surakmatov during the Kyrgyz language exam. She informed 24.kg news agency about this.

According to her, the court referred to the updated Civil Procedure Code dated July 1, 2017 (the case is not subject to jurisdiction of this court Article 138, paragraph 2.)

«They sent me to the Interdistrict Court, saying that only it can consider such a lawsuit. I do not agree with this, because the issue was about violations of the government’s resolution,» the journalist explained.

Kanyshai Mamyrkulova noted that she would consult with the lawyers, and either appeal against the ruling of the district court, or file an application to the Interdistrict Court.

Recall, deputies of the City Council elected a new mayor of Bishkek on August 8 at an extraordinary session. Aziz Surakmatov became the mayor of Bishkek. At least 44 present deputies participated in the voting. 43 of them voted for the candidate and one — against him.
