Mayoral elections in Bishkek. State language commission and government sued

The Territorial Election Commission violated the law during the passing of state language exam by the candidate for mayor Aziz Surakmatov. The journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova told 24.kg news agency.

She filed a claim against the government, the Commission on the State Language, Kyrgyztest and Bishkek TEC to the Pervomaisky District Court.

«Last year, when Sooronbai Jeenbekov was the prime minister, there was issued a decree on the system of determining the level of the state language proficiency Kyrgyztest. Therefore, the candidate had to pass the exam with the help of this system, and not to the members of the commission. They, despite the gross mistakes, put him satisfactory grade. There is a clear violation of the law here,» she said.

Recall, deputies of the City Council elected a new mayor of Bishkek on August 8 at the extraordinary 18th session. Aziz Surakmatov became new mayor of Bishkek. At least 44 present deputies participated in the voting. 43 of them voted for the candidate and one — against.
