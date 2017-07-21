11:40
Ethnic Uzbeks of Kyrgyzstan ask for support from Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Non-governmental literary fund of Uzbek youth Begaiym in Jalal-Abad sent an open letter to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which raises the issue of resuming Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations. This was reported in the fund.

The letter published in social networks says that the strengthened regime at the checkpoints between the two countries negatively affects the visits of relatives, delivery of literature, newspapers and magazines from the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as education of the Uzbek population in Kyrgyzstan.

In an open letter, they ask not to forget about ethnic Uzbeks living abroad, citing the activities of the Kyrgyz government in this direction. According to them, the Kyrgyz government pays attention to ethnic Kyrgyz in other countries. Thus, according to them, Kyrgyz students in Uzbekistan are allocated places for study in universities. The authors of the letter ask to consider the issue of allocation of places for non-resident Uzbek students in the universities of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan in 2010 toughened the regime at checkpoints on the border with Kyrgyzstan. Improvement of relations between the countries began with the coming to power of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. In particular, cooperation in the field of culture and border delineation intensified.

The Uzbeks make up 14 percent of the population in Kyrgyzstan.
