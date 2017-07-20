15:19
Kyrgyz film to be screened at Montreal World Film Festival

The Kyrgyz film Sayakbai will be screened at the Montreal World Film Festival, which will be held from August 24 to September 4. International Public Fund Sayakbai Manaschi reported.

According to it, the international premiere of Sayakbai movie will take place on August 24.

The Montreal International Film Festival, founded in 1977, is one of the oldest and is the only festival with a competitive program in North America, accredited by FIAPF.

The festival will be reportedly attended by film director Ernest Abdyzhaparov and general producer Samatbek Ibraev.

The national premiere of the film is scheduled for August 31.
