Large diamond found in Yakutia named after Chingiz Aitmatov

A large diamond was found in Yakutia and named after Chingiz Aitmatov. Chairman of the State Assembly of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Alexander Zhirkov said at the opening of the forum «Altai Civilization and Related Peoples of Altaic language family».

According to him, the initiative of holding this forum is very valuable, because even though the Altai peoples belong to one language family, they have gone far apart.

«Our cultures are close. For example, the Kyrgyz Manas epic was translated into our language. Epic was promoted by Mikhail Amosov, who stood at the origins of Kyrgyz statehood, was one of the leaders of the young Kyrgyzstan . And then he headed Yakutia," Alexander Zhirkov said.

According to him, the diamond, named after the people’s writer of Kyrgyzstan , was found in 2013. Chingiz Aitmatov is very famous in Yakutia. Director Alexander Borisov even in Soviet times staged a performance based on his story «Spotted Dog Running the Edge of the Sea." He visited all the republics of the Soviet Union and even Europe with this performance. Many works by Aitmatov were translated into the Yakut language.

Recall, the forum is attended by scientists, historians, ethnologists, anthropologists, linguists and researchers from 12 countries representing 20 peoples, whose history is connected with Altai.