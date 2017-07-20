Large diamond found in Yakutia named after Chingiz Aitmatov

A large diamond was found in Yakutia and named after Chingiz Aitmatov. Chairman of the State Assembly of the
According to him, the initiative of holding this forum is very valuable, because even though the Altai peoples belong to one language family, they have gone far apart.
«Our cultures are close. For example, the Kyrgyz Manas epic was translated into our language. Epic was promoted by Mikhail Amosov, who stood at the origins of Kyrgyz statehood, was one of the leaders of the young
According to him, the diamond, named after the people’s writer of
Recall, the forum is attended by scientists, historians, ethnologists, anthropologists, linguists and researchers from 12 countries representing 20 peoples, whose history is connected with Altai.