Situation of Kyrgyzstanis in Yakutia under constant control

Situation of migrant workers in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is under constant control of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the agency reported.

According to it, after mass rallies of Yakutia residents against labor migrants from Central Asian countries, a delegation from Kyrgyzstan arrived in the region. This was done to resolve the situation. Meetings were held with representatives of state bodies of the Republic of Sakha, clergy leaders, media workers and the Kyrgyz diaspora, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The situation was stabilized by joint efforts. But the migration situation in the region is constantly monitored. The Deputy Head of the Representative Office of the State Migration Service Zharkynai Galieva held meetings with the leadership of Yakutia, the problems of Kyrgyz citizens during migration registration were voiced. The Minister of Internal Affairs of the region promised that the issue would be taken under control and settled in a short time,» the message says.

The head of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Yakutia Zhazbek Bekboliev conducts monitoring of inspections of residence regimes among citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as their stay in temporary reception centers for foreigners.