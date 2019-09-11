18:14
Events in Yakutsk. Court sentences Kyrgyzstani to 14 years in prison for rape

Court of Yakutia passed a sentence in a high-profile case on rape of a local resident by migrants, which has led to widespread unrest in the region. Website of Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper says.

By decision of the court, the main defendant was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security prison colony. The other two received four and six years in a penal colony. Depending on the role of each person involved, the court found them guilty of kidnapping, rape under the threat of murder, human trafficking, robbery.

Recall, on March 17, a native of Kyrgyzstan abducted a woman in Yakutsk and raped her, taking the victim to friends from a car service as a «payment» for car repair. Later, the woman managed to escape and tell the police what had happened.

The crime caused a public outcry, local residents demanded severe punishment for criminals, and nationalist sentiments began to grow in the society.
