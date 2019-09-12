Chancellery of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia to be opened in Yakutia

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia will open a chancellery in Yakutsk. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov said in an interview to Yakutia 24 TV channel.

He noted that several diplomats would work in the chancellery on the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia.

«We are united by a common: we are kindred nations, and even the comrade Maxim Ammosov was one of the founders of our republic when the country was built as a state. These were the first bricks that were laid precisely as a part of the Soviet Union. We are very fond of him, he is respected and appreciated,» said Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov.

The day before, a court of Yakutia delivered a verdict in a high-profile case on rape of a local resident by migrants, which led to widespread unrest in the region.

By decision of the court, the main defendant was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security prison colony. The other two received four and six years in a penal colony. Depending on the role of each person involved, the court found them guilty of kidnapping, rape under the threat of murder, human trafficking, robbery.

Recall, on March 17, a native of Kyrgyzstan abducted a woman in Yakutsk and raped her, taking the victim to friends from a car service as a «payment» for car repair. Later, the woman managed to escape and tell the police what had happened.

The crime caused a public outcry, local residents demanded severe punishment for criminals, and nationalist sentiments began to grow in the society.

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic intends to open its offices in Irkutsk, Surgut and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.