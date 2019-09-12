17:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Chancellery of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia to be opened in Yakutia

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia will open a chancellery in Yakutsk. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov said in an interview to Yakutia 24 TV channel.

He noted that several diplomats would work in the chancellery on the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia.

«We are united by a common: we are kindred nations, and even the comrade Maxim Ammosov was one of the founders of our republic when the country was built as a state. These were the first bricks that were laid precisely as a part of the Soviet Union. We are very fond of him, he is respected and appreciated,» said Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov.

The day before, a court of Yakutia delivered a verdict in a high-profile case on rape of a local resident by migrants, which led to widespread unrest in the region.

By decision of the court, the main defendant was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security prison colony. The other two received four and six years in a penal colony. Depending on the role of each person involved, the court found them guilty of kidnapping, rape under the threat of murder, human trafficking, robbery.

Recall, on March 17, a native of Kyrgyzstan abducted a woman in Yakutsk and raped her, taking the victim to friends from a car service as a «payment» for car repair. Later, the woman managed to escape and tell the police what had happened.

The crime caused a public outcry, local residents demanded severe punishment for criminals, and nationalist sentiments began to grow in the society.

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic intends to open its offices in Irkutsk, Surgut and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Events in Yakutsk. Court sentences Kyrgyzstani to 14 years in prison for rape
Situation of Kyrgyzstanis in Yakutia under constant control
Kyrgyz diaspora to complain to Vladimir Putin of head of Yakutia
Head of Yakutia announces Year without Migrants
Speaker of Parliament asks Russian Ambassador to protect Kyrgyzstanis in Yakutia
Events in Yakutia. Representatives of Kyrgyz Diaspora call for tolerance
Interior Ministry of Yakutia to checks migrants
Yakutia Interior Ministry receives no statements on incidents with Kyrgyzstanis
Representative office of Kyrgyz Interior Ministry in Russia releases statement
Kyrgyz in Yakutia are asked not to leave their homes
Popular
Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis