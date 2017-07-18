14:29
Ata-Jurt party decides on candidates for presidential elections

The congress of Ata-Jurt party finished. The delegates nominated ex-speaker of the Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov and former deputy of Parliament Kamchybek Tashiev for participation in the election campaign.

The former member of the interim government, Azimbek Beknazarov, who was present at the congress, told Tashiev and Keldibekov that they were «pure-blood Kyrgyz» and reminded that there were two of them and only one presidential post.

It should be noted that the CEC may not register Akhmatbek Keldibekov. He is still convicted, therefore, he can not run for the post.

The Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that the criminal record of Akhmatbek Keldibekov will be removed on November 8, 2017. «The Bishkek City Court fined him for 10 million soms. This decision was upheld by the Supreme Court on October 13, 2016. The decision to pay the fine was implemented on November 8, 2016," the Supreme Court explained. According to the Criminal Code, conviction is removed from official records in respect of persons, convicted of milder types of punishment than deprivation of liberty, a year after the serving or execution of the sentence.
