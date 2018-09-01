Opposition plans to hold congress in autumn

The opposition of Kyrgyzstan plans to hold a congress in the autumn. Adil Turdukulov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, at first, the opposition members will hold meetings in the regions, and a large-scale forum will be held in Bishkek, presumably in October. «The agenda has not changed: we demand reforms, lustration of the judiciary, and release of political prisoners. This is our basic requirement, so we gave time until the fall. As for the list of guests, it also has not changed,» said Adil Turdukulov and added that the invitations would be sent to all politicians, including the ex-presidents, even to the deposed Kurmanbek Bakiyev and Askar Akayev.

The delegates of the forthcoming meeting intend to discuss why the idea of ​​the institution of the people’s kurultai failed. The organizing committee believes that the deputies of the Parliament, who passed a bill on the status of kurultai, are guilty of it.

Recall, opposition members planned to hold their congress in the spring.