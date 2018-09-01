14:40
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
English

Opposition plans to hold congress in autumn

The opposition of Kyrgyzstan plans to hold a congress in the autumn. Adil Turdukulov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, at first, the opposition members will hold meetings in the regions, and a large-scale forum will be held in Bishkek, presumably in October. «The agenda has not changed: we demand reforms, lustration of the judiciary, and release of political prisoners. This is our basic requirement, so we gave time until the fall. As for the list of guests, it also has not changed,» said Adil Turdukulov and added that the invitations would be sent to all politicians, including the ex-presidents, even to the deposed Kurmanbek Bakiyev and Askar Akayev.

The delegates of the forthcoming meeting intend to discuss why the idea of ​​the institution of the people’s kurultai failed. The organizing committee believes that the deputies of the Parliament, who passed a bill on the status of kurultai, are guilty of it.

Recall, opposition members planned to hold their congress in the spring.
link:
views: 95
Print
Related
Tynchtyk Shainazarov to become head of parliamentary committee
Sapar Isakov reports on work of Cabinet to parliamentary opposition
Atambayev comments on scandal with Asylbek Jeenbekov's mandate
Sooronbai Jeenbekov warned against repeating Akayev and Bakiyev’s mistakes
SDPK leader explains why congress took place behind closed doors
Almazbek Atambayev elected leader of SDPK
SDPK congress ends in Bishkek
Orion employees not allow journalists to enter hotel territory
SDPK congress starts its work behind closed doors
Brother of President excluded from list of delegates of SDPK congress
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language