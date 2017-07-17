11:27
Arslanbek Maliev - another self-nominee for presidential post

The Central Election Commission got application from Arslanbek Maliev. He is a self-nominee who got the support of Aalam party, which send a recommendation to CEC. The Central Election Commission informed 24.kg news agency.

Arslanbek Maliev was a member of the Parliament of the second and third convocations. His party Aalam has participated in all local and parliamentary elections since 2007, however, unsuccessfully. In the last elections to the Bishkek City Council in December 2016, Aalam did not score even three percent of the votes. Maliev himself also made an attempt to run for the presidency in 2011.

Up to date, applications for self-nomination have been submitted by 24 candidates, including Maliev. The CEC also received five decisions from political parties on nomination of their leaders for the presidency.
