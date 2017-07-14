Only 40 percent of 1st pregnancies in Central Asia wanted

Only 40 percent of pregnancies in
«Recent studies in
«Violence against women and children is a very serious aspect, directly related to reproductive health issues. Often when we advise a woman on pregnancy, we find out that the pregnancy was caused by domestic sexual violence. And every time we come across the fact that they say to us: «How can a husband rape his wife?! This is a priori impossible! They agreed to relationship. But not on violence," Galina Chirkina stressed.
«A lot of men during polls in the regions of
Often condoms are perceived as a cause to have an affair and to protect themselves in case of accidental contacts, not with the wife.Galina Chirkina