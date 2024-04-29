Water shortage in Central Asia to increase by 30 percent by 2050

By 2050, water shortage in Central Asian countries will increase by 25-30 percent, including due to the fact that the region’s population will increase to 90 million people. Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov announced with reference to World Bank data at the international conference «Hydro resource deficit in Central Asia: Ways to solve water problems at the regional and international levels.»

At the same time, the need for irrigation water may increase by 2030, that is, in the next 5-6 years. This will negatively affect economic indicators and the level of income of citizens. Marat Imankulov

According to him, already now, according to the UN, the countries of Central Asia are losing up to $2 billion annually due to shortage and inefficient use of water resources.