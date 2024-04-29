20:07
USD 88.81
EUR 95.39
RUB 0.96
English

Water shortage in Central Asia to increase by 30 percent by 2050

By 2050, water shortage in Central Asian countries will increase by 25-30 percent, including due to the fact that the region’s population will increase to 90 million people. Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov announced with reference to World Bank data at the international conference «Hydro resource deficit in Central Asia: Ways to solve water problems at the regional and international levels.»

At the same time, the need for irrigation water may increase by 2030, that is, in the next 5-6 years. This will negatively affect economic indicators and the level of income of citizens.

Marat Imankulov

According to him, already now, according to the UN, the countries of Central Asia are losing up to $2 billion annually due to shortage and inefficient use of water resources.
link: https://24.kg/english/292947/
views: 124
Print
Related
Western part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 23
Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Persian Gulf countries meet in Tashkent
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
Russian Foreign Minister to hold talks with Central Asian colleagues
Water and green energy should unite Central Asia - Akylbek Japarov
China and Central Asia have high potential for cooperation
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to install meters on transboundary rivers
Director of Water Resources Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Chingiz Aidarbekov proposes to create Water Resources Ministry
Popular
Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025 Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of victims grows to 68 people Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of victims grows to 68 people
29 April, Monday
19:13
Water shortage in Central Asia to increase by 30 percent by 2050 Water shortage in Central Asia to increase by 30 percen...
19:04
16 percent of Kyrgyzstan's glaciers disappear for 56 years
17:52
Measles outbreak: Two children die in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
17:23
Value of exports of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Russia decreases
17:17
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Cup in Moscow