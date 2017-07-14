Infocom State Enterprise develops electronic passport payment system

Kyrgyzstanis can now pay for a passport through a payment terminal or an electronic wallet. Press service of the State Registration Service (SRS) reported.

It is specified that an electronic payment system (electronic billing), developed by the state-owned company Infocom under SRS, was put into operation at the Public Service Centers (PSC).

«Now there is no need to stand in a queue at the cash desk since anyone can make payment through the terminal TeremPay or electronic wallet Elsom, which, undoubtedly, creates additional convenience for the visitors of PSC," the report said.

Payment terminals have a function of returning the change by replenishing the balance of the mobile phone number indicated when paying.

According to the information of the agency, after completion of drawing up the passport documents, the operator will issue a payment code for the service, which includes all expenses for passport issuance services.

To conduct payment, it is necessary to enter the received code in a terminal or electronic wallet, after which the information on the payment will automatically be displayed in the system and will confirm the procedure for accepting documents and wiil send them for the production of the passport in automatic mode.

As of today, terminals have been installed in test mode in five PSC of large cities, in the future the service will be available in all regions where it will be possible to pay not only for passport issuance services, but also for a registry office services, as well as for residence registration, de-registration, registration of foreigners, registration of citizenship and other services.