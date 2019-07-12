14:54
Ryskulbek Osmonaliev appointed new director of Infocom State Enterprise

Ryskulbek Osmonaliev was appointed a new director of Infocom State Enterprise. The State Registration Service informed 24.kg news agency.

Talant Abdullaev, who previously held this position, was dismissed.

Ryskulbek Osmonaliev graduated from J. Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He began his career as an accountant in an industrial cooperative of Kochkor district, Naryn region. He worked as an accountant in the Education Center of Leninsky district, chief specialist at the Social Catering Department of the Bishkek City Administration.

Since 2015, Ryskulbek Osmonaliev has worked for Procurement Department of Infocom State Enterprise.
