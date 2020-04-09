19:04
Unknown people steal payment terminal with large sum of money in Bishkek

Unknown persons stole a payment terminal with a large sum of money in Bishkek. The affected party Bakhram Turdakhunov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the payment terminal was stolen during curfew — on the night of April 7 at 2.26.

«The payment terminal was located at the intersection of Abdrakhmanov and Bokonbaev Streets. There were 65,000 soms in it. We filed a statement to the police,» Bakhram Turdakhunov told.

Earlier, the Commandant of the capital, Almazbek Orozaliev, said that the crime rate had declined in the city after introduction of curfew because of coronavirus.
