Infocom plans to launch virtual passport

Infocom State Enterprise plans to launch a virtual passport Sanarip ID. The organization posted on its official page on Facebook.

It is noted that the virtual passport will allow to get electronic state services, to make appointment at a clinic online, enroll at a school, use Internet banking without a personal visit — everything through a smartphone.

«At the same time, high data security will be ensured, since they will not be stored on a device. Everything will work through a cloud-based electronic signature,» the state enterprise said.

The project is planned to be launched in April 2020, and launch of a mobile application for all services of the State Registration Service is planned for February.

In addition, Infocom plans to introduce electronic driver’s license, work records, vehicle registration certificate and other documents.
