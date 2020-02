As of January 1 of 2020, at least 1,712 ATMs have been installed in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

There are 11,114 POS- and 1,827 payment terminals. Compared to 2018, there are 129 ATMs more, POS-terminals — by 1,068, and payment terminals — by 221 units.

«It is planned that from 2020 to 2022, commercial banks will bring 514 ATMs, 3,951 POS- and 1,421 payment terminals,» the National Bank stressed.