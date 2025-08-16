Cabinet transfers Infocom and Population Registration Department to Kyzmat

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan redistributed powers within the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies. Now the Department of Population Registration and the state enterprise Infocom will be subordinate to the state institution Kyzmat under the presidential administration.

At the same time, the management structure of the ministry was updated, and a number of previous resolutions related to the creation of individual divisions and implementation of Smart City project are no longer in effect. Control over the implementation of the new decision was assigned to the department for control over the implementation of decisions of the President and the Cabinet.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.