17:08
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Campaign for issue of passports to prisoners resumed in Kyrgyzstan

Campaign for issue of passports to prisoners has resumed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Penitentiary Service reported.

According to the agency, paperwork was suspended for the duration of the state of emergency.

At least 94 people out of 9,000 convicts have obtained ID cards.

People in closed institutions will receive identity cards of 2017 model. As for those who are placed in the pre-trial detention centers or temporary detention facilities, applications for a passport are submitted by the state bodies in which their criminal cases are being processed.

Documents are drawn up by mobile groups from among the employees of the State Registration Service.
link: https://24.kg/english/153862/
views: 35
Print
Related
Infocom State Enterprise develops electronic passport payment system
Urgent issue of passport to grow in price in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan
26 May, Tuesday
17:00
Campaign for issue of passports to prisoners resumed in Kyrgyzstan Campaign for issue of passports to prisoners resumed in...
16:15
Two more COVID-19 cases detected at Children's Department of Oncology Center
15:48
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
15:34
Graduates of Kyrgyz schools to be able to enter universities remotely
15:11
COVID confirmed in patient of Maxillofacial Surgery Department after discharge