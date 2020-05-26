Campaign for issue of passports to prisoners resumed in Kyrgyzstan

Campaign for issue of passports to prisoners has resumed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Penitentiary Service reported.

According to the agency, paperwork was suspended for the duration of the state of emergency.

At least 94 people out of 9,000 convicts have obtained ID cards.

People in closed institutions will receive identity cards of 2017 model. As for those who are placed in the pre-trial detention centers or temporary detention facilities, applications for a passport are submitted by the state bodies in which their criminal cases are being processed.

Documents are drawn up by mobile groups from among the employees of the State Registration Service.