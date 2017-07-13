15:50
Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital overcrowded

The Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital is overcrowded. The Chief Doctor Gulzhigit Aaliyev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 286 patients have turned to the hospital in the past 24 hours, 106 of them have been hospitalized. 52 of the applied for medical help were diagnosed with intestinal infection. There are 20 adults and 86 children among the hospitalized.

«There are of course not enough places in the hospital. So we have to place patients in the corridor or in other premises. But we can not leave people without help. Infectious diseases do not tolerate any delay," Gulzhigit Aliev explained.

No mass poisonings have been recorded recently. All cases are single.
