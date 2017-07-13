15:51
Member of international terrorist organization detained

During neutralizing illegal terrorist cells, officers of the State Committee for National Security detained a member of the international terrorist organization N.S., a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

It was established that during his stay abroad in 2015 he was recruited by international terrorist organization emissaries and transferred to the Syrian-Iraqi zone of the armed conflict. After the combat training he was sent to Kyrgyzstan to create a terrorist underground cell.

A criminal case was opened on the grounds of crimes under Article 375 (mercenary activities) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center of the GKNB KR. The investigation is under way.
