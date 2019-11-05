14:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mercenary terrorist from Kyrgyzstan arrested

A 24-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, native of Jalal-Abad region, wanted under the Article «Mercenary activities» was arrested. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was found out that the detainee went to Syria in 2015, where he underwent sabotage and terrorist training and participated in armed conflict against government forces of Syria as a member of gangs of international terrorist organizations.

The detainee disguised as a labor migrant was hiding in one of the CIS countries.

He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad.

An investigation is underway.
link:
views: 49
Print
Related
Militants back from Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Propagandist of terrorism from Kazakhstan hiding in Bishkek arrested
Mercenary from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Security forces of SCO detain and extradite 150 terrorists
Terrorist, participant of hostilities in Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist from Uzbekistan detained in Kyrgyzstan
Militant-suicide bomber detained in Kyrgyzstan
Militant preparing terrorist acts in Kyrgyzstan detained
Two Kyrgyzstanis recruit terrorists in Krasnoyarsk (Russia)
Internationally wanted terrorist detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
5 November, Tuesday
13:57
Mercenary terrorist from Kyrgyzstan arrested Mercenary terrorist from Kyrgyzstan arrested
13:46
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 9.13 million for month
13:31
Ambulance crashes into minivan, child injured
12:19
Conscript of department of State Penitentiary Service dies
12:04
CMIF to pay for dental services in new way