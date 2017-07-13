Duty free shops to be available for passengers from EEU

Duty free shops for passengers from EEU countries can appear at Russian airports from 2018. Russian media reported.

A new Customs Code will create such a possibility for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, which will enter into force on January 1, 2018.

According to Dmitry Nekrasov, Director of the Department of Customs Legislation and Law Enforcement Practice of the Eurasian Economic Commission, there is currently no such possibility.

According to the provisions of the Customs Code, opening of duty free shops is also expected in aviation, marine, railway and vehicle checkpoints.

In order to open them in Russia , a law is needed which will authorize the Russian government to issue a list of checkpoints where such stores are allowed to be opened. The bill is being developed in the Ministry of Finance.

In mid-April, EEU countries began to ratify the Customs Code, which will replace the Customs Union Code, adopted in 2009. The document is intended to lay the necessary foundations for the transition to unified customs regulation within the framework of EEU.