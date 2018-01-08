Sapar Isakov reprimands number of officials, some fired

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov issued reprimands to a number of officials for improper execution of duties when drafting the Law on Ratification of the Agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the order of Sapar Isakov, the reprimand was issued to the Minister of Economy Artem Novikov, the Chairman of the State Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov.

A severe reprimand was delivered to the Deputy Minister of Economy Bakkeldi Tyumenbaev, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service Zamirbek Niyazaliyev.

In addition, a number of employees of the government’s executive office were dismissed for improper execution of their duties, including Sanzhar Umetaliev, who was relieved of his post as a representative of Kyrgyzstan in EEU, Deputy Head of the government’s executive office of the Kyrgyz Republic.