President of Kyrgyzstan signs Customs Code of EEU

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the law On ratification of the agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union. The document was adopted by the Parliament today.

The purpose of the agreement is to ensure uniform rules of customs regulation throughout the Eurasian Economic Union. The Customs Code of the EEU is one of the main documents of the legal framework of the Union.

It will replace the current Customs Code and certain international agreements on customs regulation, which were signed when the contractual and legal base of EEU was formed.

It is noted that the normative document will increase the level of unification and harmonization of customs regulation in EEU.

The law will come into force on January 1, 2018.