Teachers, doctors, officials to get state awards from President of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will present today the next batch of state awards.

24 people will get the honorary title «Honored Teacher of Kyrgyzstan», six people — the title «Honored Worker of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic », another 10 people — the title of «Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic ».

Honorary titles will also be given to cultural figures, artists, agricultural workers and civil servants. About 70 Kyrgyz citizens will receive the Certificate of Merit of the Kyrgyz Republic .

There are those who will be awarded Manas Order of the 2nd and 3rd degrees today. The director of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov, the head of the ENT branch of the BRCTO Nimat Malayev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Abdyldaev are among them.

Dank medal will be handed to nine people, including «active participants of the April People’s Revolution» — Asylkul Zhamanov, Buzurman Bagyshbekov, Koshoybek Adybaev, and Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aigul Ryskulova.

The President handed in state awards in March 2017, as well as in October and January 2016.