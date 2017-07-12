Teachers, doctors, officials to get state awards from President of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will present today the next batch of state awards.
24 people will get the honorary title «Honored Teacher of Kyrgyzstan», six people — the title «Honored Worker of Education of the
Honorary titles will also be given to cultural figures, artists, agricultural workers and civil servants. About 70 Kyrgyz citizens will receive the Certificate of Merit of the
There are those who will be awarded Manas Order of the 2nd and 3rd degrees today. The director of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov, the head of the ENT branch of the BRCTO Nimat Malayev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Abdyldaev are among them.
Dank medal will be handed to nine people, including «active participants of the April People’s Revolution» — Asylkul Zhamanov, Buzurman Bagyshbekov, Koshoybek Adybaev, and Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aigul Ryskulova.
The President handed in state awards in March 2017, as well as in October and January 2016.
Earlier, Almazbek Atambayev stated that in recent years state awards in