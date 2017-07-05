Cardboard cut-out of patrol policeman placed on Bishkek-Osh road

The patrol police department for Chui region placed cardboard cut-out of patrol policeman at the 143rd kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway to prevent traffic accidents.

The cutout is a special car parked on the roadside and an employee with a speed gun in his hand.

«This is an experiment. We have placed only one such policeman. If the citizens respond positively, similar cutouts will be placed on other, most dangerous, emergency sections of roads. Exact number is still unknown," the senior inspector of the Main Patrol Police Department Meder Shabdanov told 24.kg news agency.