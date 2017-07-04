Accusation of Salyanova’s uncle of murder - political attack against opponent

The accusation of uncle of Aida Salyanova of murder of a girl is a political attack against opponent. Lawyer of the wanted Kalybek Eltubasov, Ulan Dzhumakov, told today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Kalybek Eltubasov (Salyanov) has never escaped from Kyrgyzstan and did not hinder the investigation into the murder of Kamila Dushebayeva.

Ulan Dzhumakov believes that the criminal case is being politicized only because it was a relative of the now disgraced politician Aida Salyanova, who appeared in it as a witness.

«A massive attack is organized against Aida Salyanova. All structures are involved in it. Even her bills are being rejected. And now they intimidate Eltubasov? What for? For what purpose? He did not escape anywhere, he did not sign recognizance not to leave the country. He is the witness on a par with 400 other people. He did not hide. He went there and testified," the lawyer said.

In his opinion, the Ministry of Interior, for some reason, distorts information on this resonant case, even the date of death of Kamila Duyshebaeva, even the list of witnesses who saw her right before her death.

«At the first stage of the investigation, it was already proved that my client was not the last one who saw Kamila Duyshebaeva before her death," said Ulan Dzhumakov.

He is outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs disseminated information (a press release) that, allegedly, Kalybek Eltubasov erased video from camera in sauna.

«What kind of stupidity is this?» What kind of information is this and where did it come from," Ulan Dzhumakov added.

The lawyer of the uncle of Aida Salyanova calls on the investigators to professionally perform their work, and not to engage in politics in murder case, which they can not solve for three years already.

«They catch hold of Eltubasov because he is a relative of Salyanova, and they give false information to the media," Ulan Dzhumakov said.

Kamila Dushebayeva left home on March 10, 2014 and did not return. A week later, she was found dead at a cemetery in Baytik village. The girl was strangled by her own scarf. At various times, various interior ministers promised to solve the case, taking it under personal control. However, the investigation has come to a deadlock over three years.